National

Water leak shuts down elevators at One World Trade Center

The Associated Press

September 27, 2017 1:23 AM

NEW YORK

An air conditioning leak at One World Trade Center in New York City sent water cascading down a stairwell and trapped a handful of people inside two elevators for about two hours.

Firefighters were able to rescue the trapped elevator passengers around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. No one was injured, but Port Authority of New York and New Jersey spokesman Steve Coleman says three people were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Office worker Julius Byrd says they received an order over the intercom to shelter in place before the leak was contained, which made him nervous given the history of the World Trade Center complex.

Soon after the people were rescued, building officials announced the leak had been addressed and the building was safe.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video