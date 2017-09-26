A reckless driver hid 3 syringes and $20 in her vagina — and that wasn’t all, police say

The first time jail deputies tried to obtain a urine sample from a suspect arrested for reckless driving, they allegedly discovered two syringes and a folded up $20 bill hidden in her vagina.
And that’s not all they found, according to KFSM.
Tracy McCoy, 38, had already failed several field sobriety tests by the time she was brought to the Benton County, Ark. jail and deputies tried to get a urine sample, according to Cpl. Tracy Brown.
But even after McCoy removed the two syringes and the $20 bill at the jail, McCoy was unable to provide the urine sample police sought.
That’s when Benton County deputies say they discovered a third syringe in her vagina. And after police had left the jail, deputies also realized a white pill had been folded inside the $20 bill. The pill has been identified as Dilaudid, an opioid pain medication.
McCoy declined further drug testing, according to a police report.
Bentonville, Ark. police initially pulled McCoy over at 9 p.m. on Sept. 18 after they received calls saying she was “swerving all over the road” and “driving into oncoming traffic” in her Honda Civic, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. When she was pulled over, she told police she had not been drinking and had only taken prescription medications.
Eventually, McCoy told police that she used the syringes to “shoot up,” KFSM reports.
McCoy has been arrested 30 times before, according to the Democrat-Gazette, and faces faces a range of criminal charges — including possession of a controlled substance, furnishing prohibited items to a corrections facility, obstructing governmental operations and second-degree forgery.
The forgery charge stems from the fact that McCoy allegedly forged her sister’s signature on arrest paperwork. Her sister told the Bentonville Police Department that this isn’t the first time her sister has pretended to be her in tricky situations.
Jail records indicate McCoy is a resident of Rogers, Ark., a town right next to Bentonville.
McCoy is being held on $15,000 bond.
