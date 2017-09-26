Bill O'Reilly returns to Fox as Hannity's guest

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2015, file photo, Bill O'Reilly of the Fox News Channel program "The O'Reilly Factor," poses for photos in New York. It felt like a flashback on Fox News Channel Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, with O'Reilly looking into the camera and declaring "the spin stops here." Six months after he was fired from Fox when it was revealed the network paid $13 million in settlements to five women alleging bad behavior on his part, O'Reilly returned as a guest on former colleague Sean Hannity's show. Richard Drew, File AP Photo