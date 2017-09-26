This GOP group knows exactly how to raise money – with assault rifles

The Multnomah County Republicans see themselves as defenders of the second amendment.
It’s written right there on the flier for the Oregon group’s upcoming fundraising raffle -- right above a picture of a Smith & Wesson M&P-15 with Vortex Strikefire Red-Dot sights. The gun, or one like it, is being raffled off, according to The Oregonian.
Frank Martin, who runs the raffle for the group, told The Oregonian it’s just one of the ways the groups raises money.
And it works.
In 2014, the group held a similar fundraiser to honor Martin Luther King Jr., and Abraham Lincoln, “two great Republicans,” according to a post on the group’s website.
Gun raffles aren’t particularly unique. A Palm Sunday barbecue festival at a church in Memphis included a Stoeger M3500 camo shotgun as one if its raffles prizes, leaving a USA Today columnist to wonder WWJD with something like that?
Last year, a gun rights group in North Carolina raffled off an AR-15 rifle.
That gun came with ammunition and a portrait of Hillary Clinton. The group’s website called it “The Hillary Clinton Special.”
“We won’t tell you what to do with the photo, but when we ran a picture of Hillary on the front of our newsletter, we heard it was very popular at the range,” the invitation read.
Joshua Tehee, 559-441-6479, jtehee@fresnobee.com
Comments