The nurse was arrested protecting this unconscious reserve officer. Monday, he died.

More Videos 3:53 Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient Pause 0:34 Time lapse of Big Tex's big day 3:03 A sneak peek of Fort Worth's Whiskey Ranch 1:17 Airbnb rental causing problems for Arlington neighbors 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 20 0:37 Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 2:53 Jerry Jones explains the kneel before the flag 2:20 What to do after the Equifax data breach 1:05 While DFW competes for new Amazon headquarters, take a look inside one of its fulfillment centers 2:48 See what the Cowboys, other NFL teams did during the national anthem Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient Police body camera footage from July 26 shows the arrest of Utah University Hospital nurse after she explained to Det. Jeff Payne that he could not take blood from an unconscious patient. Nurse Alex Wubbels said the hospital could only allow police to take blood from a patient in cases where they are under arrest, have given consent, or when a warrant is issued. The patient was involved in a collision with a car fleeing police, the Salt Lake Tribune said, but was not suspected of wrongdoing. The driver of the fleeing car was killed. Police body camera footage from July 26 shows the arrest of Utah University Hospital nurse after she explained to Det. Jeff Payne that he could not take blood from an unconscious patient. Nurse Alex Wubbels said the hospital could only allow police to take blood from a patient in cases where they are under arrest, have given consent, or when a warrant is issued. The patient was involved in a collision with a car fleeing police, the Salt Lake Tribune said, but was not suspected of wrongdoing. The driver of the fleeing car was killed. Karra Porter via Storyful

Police body camera footage from July 26 shows the arrest of Utah University Hospital nurse after she explained to Det. Jeff Payne that he could not take blood from an unconscious patient. Nurse Alex Wubbels said the hospital could only allow police to take blood from a patient in cases where they are under arrest, have given consent, or when a warrant is issued. The patient was involved in a collision with a car fleeing police, the Salt Lake Tribune said, but was not suspected of wrongdoing. The driver of the fleeing car was killed. Karra Porter via Storyful