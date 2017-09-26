Ex-NY Senate leader Skelos gets new trial in corruption case

FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2015 file photo, former New York state Senate leader Dean Skelos, left, and his son Adam Skelos leave federal court, in New York. Skelos and his son were convicted of federal extortion charges, but they have been granted new trials in their corruption case. A federal appeals court said Tuesday Sept. 26, 2017, the jury was wrongly instructed. That's in light of a recent Supreme Court ruling narrowing the definition of what it takes to convict a public official. Richard Drew, File AP Photo