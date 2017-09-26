1-year-old is safe, but a police K-9 will be ‘sorely missed’ after attempted toddler abduction

Ohio police officers are mourning the loss of a K-9 named Dino who died in the line of duty after trying to catch suspects who attempted to abduct a toddler, police say.
The 1-year-old girl of Hamilton County, Ohio is safe after the incident, The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
A woman told police three masked men with guns tried to rob her outside a Forest Park home around 10:15 p.m. Monday. She said she tried to fight them off, but the men took off with her Ford Explorer with the baby inside, Fox19 NOW reports.
Police: Victim says 3 suspects masked and with guns robbed her and took off with her 15-mo-old niece. I'm live in Forest Park on @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/pqARvYLQ20— Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) September 26, 2017
The 15-month-old girl, the daughter of the woman’s family friend, was found safe after the suspects abandoned the vehicle off a road in a neighboring town a few minutes later, Fox 19 reports.
Dino and his handler, Corporal Tony Leidenbor, joined the search for the suspects just before midnight when Dino collapsed unexpectedly, according to Green Township Police Department.
He was rushed to Grady Veterinary Hospital, but was unable to be saved. Dino’s body was taken to Ohio State University to determine cause of death, FOX 13 NOW reported. Police believe it was some kind of “medical event” that led to the 7-year-old dog’s death.
Dino is remembered as a “part of the family,” the Green Township Police Department said Tuesday. He was a Belgian Malinois/Shepherd mix trained in drug detection and tracking.
He’d been with the department for more than six years and “had a reputation as an outstanding police canine and very much loved his work. He will be sorely missed,” the department said.
Hundreds of commenters have expressed their condolences on the Green Township’s Facebook page.
“There are no words...RIP Dino,” one commenter wrote. “Welcome to the Rainbow Bridge, my friend.”
Anquan Williams, 19, was arrested on charges of kidnapping and aggravated burglary, online court records show.
