A teacher had fourth-graders recite the Declaration of Independence — without 'men'

Historical documents were written in the language of their times, reflecting the beliefs of their times.
That wasn’t good enough for one fourth-grade teacher in Mesa, Ariz., who made students recite a gender-neutral version of the Declaration of Independence each morning after the Pledge of Allegiance.
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all humans are created equal ... That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among humans, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed...”
The amended Declaration of Independence was hung onto a classroom white board, with two references to “men” crossed out and replaced with “humans” in black marker.
For one parent, taking out the word “men” and replacing it with the gender-neutral “humans” was too much political correctness to stomach. The daily visual reminder provided by the teacher’s revisionist Sharpie amounted to indoctrination, said Elizabeth Vaillencourt, whose son has been moved into another of Salk Elementary’s fourth-grade classrooms following the episode.
“I was disturbed at the fact that somebody was changing historical documents. Nobody has the right to change our historical documents. You teach what’s written,” Elizabeth Vaillencourt told Tuscon, Ariz. ABC affiliate KGUN. “You don’t get to rewrite it and teach it how you feel you believe.”
She told McClatchy she also objected to the use of gender-neutral descriptors in schools that serve to normalize the LGBTQ experience.
“I never looked at the gender-neutral side of it, but after other people brought it up, I agree,” Vaillancourt said. “That in itself is wrong.”
She said she first brought her concerns to school administrators on Sept. 15 but didn’t get a response until Sept. 20.
“I spoke with the principal on Sept. 18 and the first words out of her mouth were about how my Facebook post hurt the teacher’s feelings,” Vaillancourt said. “The school has said since then that the altered version has been taken down.”
Vaillancourt claimed that the teacher had an agenda to impose political beliefs on the fourth-graders, telling the class that she protested President Donald Trump’s recent appearance in Phoenix.
According to KGUN, a Mesa Public Schools spokeswoman said there were policies in place pertaining to school ceremonies, which include reciting the Declaration of Independence.
“It should be recited as written, and not modified in any way. School administration, when learning of the alteration to the text, provided feedback and guidance to the teacher to restore the document to its original format,” the spokeswoman said. “There is not a specific reference in policy to the discussion of political beliefs by a teacher in a classroom, however in practice the district does not allow teachers to share their political views with students.”
Comments