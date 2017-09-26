He stole his uncle’s cop uniform to woo his girlfriend. Then he pulled someone over, police say

Love can make you do strange things — and for one 18-year-old in Florida, that meant stealing his uncle’s police uniform and patrol car, introducing himself to on-duty officers as “Deputy Miranda” and pulling someone over for a traffic stop, police say.
Now that teen, who police identified as Isael Ibrain Lima, faces charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, openly carrying a prohibited weapon and impersonating a law enforcement officer, among others, after he was arrested Monday, according to News6.
He told officers he did it for one reason: to “impress” his girlfriend, according to Action News Jax.
His uncle, Deputy Yoandy Miranda, was out of town for a couple of days and returned to find that someone had broken into his locked room and patrol car.
Miranda reported the incident to police detectives, telling them that nothing was stolen.
That’s when Sgt. Bobby Levay began to connect the dots — the night before he met a “Deputy Miranda” after receiving a call about a fight at a convenience store.
But, he would soon learn, it was actually Lima pretending to be his uncle.
Lima introduced himself to Levay and other police officers as an off-duty deputy under the fake name Saturday when they arrived to the store.
Neither Levay nor the other officers had any idea that Lima was pretending to be a deputy at the time, according to CBS12.
The next day, however, police checked body camera footage from Saturday, determining that it was Lima deceiving police officers by using his uncle’s identity.
He was arrested Monday, and admitted to breaking into his uncle’s room and stealing his uniform and patrol car to woo his girlfriend, police say.
That’s not all: Police say he also drove along with a friend in the cop car and pulled someone over for a traffic stop, all while his buddy was videotaping.
That illegal traffic stop was caught on camera.
Lima is currently in Marion County jail with a bond of $33,000.
“I don’t think this man realized the danger he put himself in by trying to impersonate a deputy sheriff,” said Robert Douglas, the chief deputy for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. “Our deputies undergo extensive, ongoing training to be able to do their job safely. Ensuring public safety and trust are our priorities, and this is why we take this type of crime so seriously.”
