They led cops on a hour-long high-speed chase — over stolen colored pencils, police say

They must have had a really important art project in the works.
Two suspects have been arrested in Nebraska after they led police on a three-county, high-speed chase for about an hour last week Wednesday — all to get away with stealing colored pencils from a Dollar General story in Cozad, Neb., police say.
Kerstie Arnold, 19, of Aurora, Colo., admitted to police that she swiped the colored pencils from the store without paying, according to the Kearney Hub. She pleaded guilty to shoplifting, and was sentenced to time served.
Arnold was also forced to pay $50 in court costs, according to KRVN News. The Dollar General website indicates that colored pencils at the store range from $1-4.
The chase began when a Dollar General employee noticed Arnold shoplifting and called police.
Police followed the car, which sped away and got onto the highway.
Various police agencies in the state pursued the vehicle for about an hour, with the car reaching speeds as high as 101 miles per hour. The car also nearly triggered an accident by almost side-swiping another vehicle on the road, KRVN reports.
The chase ended when police successfully used stop spikes to deflate the vehicle’s wheels.
The driver of the car, Michael Cinocco, 50, was driving with a suspended Colorado driver’s license, according to KRVN News. He told police that he had used meth just over a day before the incident, and a drug screen at the Grand Island State Patrol Office confirmed that Cinocco was under the influence.
Cinocco was charged with felony flight to avoid arrest and driving under the influence, according to KRVN.
If convicted, Cinocco would face up to two years in prison, according to the Kearney Hub.
Arnold and Cinocco were booked at the Dawson County Law Enforcement Center in Lexington.
