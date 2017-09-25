National

Police officer shot, wounded in suburban New York City

The Associated Press

September 25, 2017 8:37 PM

YONKERS, N.Y.

A police officer has been shot and wounded in suburban New York City.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. Monday in Yonkers.

The Yonkers Police Department confirms there was an officer-involved shooting, but has declined to give any additional information.

A dispatcher at the Yonkers Fire Department says the officer was alert and speaking while she was being taken to a hospital in the Bronx, but could not give the officer's current condition.

Police tell WABC-TV that one suspect has been arrested and at least one other suspect is being sought.

