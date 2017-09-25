Canada denies Chelsea Manning entry because she committed ‘treason’ in the U.S.

Chelsea Manning has been denied entry to Canada because she violated the U.S. Espionage Act, according to a letter she posted to Twitter.
According to the letter from the Canadian minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship, Manning is “inadmissible on grounds of serious criminality for having been convicted of an offense outside Canada, that, if committed in Canada, would constitute an offense under an Act of Parliament punishable by a maximum term of imprisonment of at least 10 years.”
Manning, a former U.S. Army soldier, was arrested in 2010 and convicted in 2013 for sending hundreds of thousands of classified and sensitive U.S. military documents to WikiLeaks. She was convicted on six counts of espionage, but was not convicted of aiding the enemy, which equates to treason.
so, i guess canada has permanently banned me ? ✋ @CitImmCanada denied entry b/c of convictions similar to "treason" offense pic.twitter.com/xp0JOEEOGd— Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) September 25, 2017
Never miss a local story.
The letter said Manning was seeking to enter Canada on Sept. 22 at the St-Bernard-de-Lacolle Point of Entry, which connects New York and Quebec.
Manning was sentenced to serve 35 years in military prison, but before leaving office former President Barack Obama commuted her sentence to seven years. She was released in May.
Earlier this month, Harvard University rescinded an invitation it had made two days earlier for Manning to participate in its fellowship program. Former acting CIA director Michael Morell resigned his senior fellowship post in protest, and current CIA Director Mike Pompeo cancelled a scheduled speaking appearance at Harvard.
Comments