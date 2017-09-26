This sketch released Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, by the FBI shows a person of interest in the Sept. 6, 2017, pipe bomb explosion at the post office in East Chicago, Ind.
This sketch released Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, by the FBI shows a person of interest in the Sept. 6, 2017, pipe bomb explosion at the post office in East Chicago, Ind. FBI via AP)

Correction: Post Office-Explosion story

The Associated Press

September 26, 2017 10:21 AM

EAST CHICAGO, Ind.

In a Sept. 25 story about the FBI releasing a sketch of a person of interest in a Sept. 6 pipe bomb explosion in Indiana, The Associated Press erroneously reported the time of the blast. It happened at around 5:30 p.m., not 6:30 p.m.

A corrected version of the story is below:

FBI reveals sketch of person of interest in post office bomb

The FBI has released a sketch and description of a person of interest in a pipe bomb explosion at a post office in northwestern Indiana in which a postal worker suffered minor injuries

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) — The FBI has released a sketch and description of a person of interest in a pipe bomb explosion at a post office in northwestern Indiana in which a postal worker suffered minor injuries.

The explosion occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 6 at the post office in East Chicago, about 20 miles (30 kilometers) southeast of Chicago.

The person of interest is described as a thin, clean-shaven white male about 6 feet (1.8 meters) tall and about 30 years old. He wore dark-rimmed glasses, black pants with very slender legs, dark vinyl sneakers, and a faded black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up. The description says he had a unique walk.

The FBI requests that people with information call 1.800.CALL.FBI (1.800.225.5324) or submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/.

