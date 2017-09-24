FILE - In this April 4, 2013, file photo, Richard Beasley addresses the court after sentencing in his capital murder case by Summit Common Pleas Judge Lynne S. Callahan in Akron, Ohio. Beasley, convicted of killing three down-and-out men lured by bogus Craigslist job offers, is appealing his death sentence to Ohio's highest court Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, according to the Akron Beacon Journal.
FILE - In this April 4, 2013, file photo, Richard Beasley addresses the court after sentencing in his capital murder case by Summit Common Pleas Judge Lynne S. Callahan in Akron, Ohio. Beasley, convicted of killing three down-and-out men lured by bogus Craigslist job offers, is appealing his death sentence to Ohio's highest court Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, according to the Akron Beacon Journal. Akron Beacon Journal via AP, Pool, File Paul Tople
FILE - In this April 4, 2013, file photo, Richard Beasley addresses the court after sentencing in his capital murder case by Summit Common Pleas Judge Lynne S. Callahan in Akron, Ohio. Beasley, convicted of killing three down-and-out men lured by bogus Craigslist job offers, is appealing his death sentence to Ohio's highest court Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, according to the Akron Beacon Journal. Akron Beacon Journal via AP, Pool, File Paul Tople

National

Convicted Craigslist killer appeals death sentence

The Associated Press

September 24, 2017 11:29 PM

AKRON, Ohio

A man convicted of killing three down-and-out men lured by bogus Craigslist job offers is appealing his death sentence to Ohio's highest court.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2fAPduF ) the Ohio Supreme Court will hear the appeal of 58-year-old Richard Beasley Tuesday morning.

Beasley was convicted of partnering with a teenage boy in 2011 to lure victims with promises of jobs on a southeast Ohio farm. The job offers were posted on Craigslist.

One would-be victim escaped and notified police after the pair's gun jammed. He ended up testifying at Beasley's trial.

Beasley says national media coverage prevented him from getting a fair trial in Summit County.

The attorney general's office says pretrial publicity barely made an impact on the jury pool.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video