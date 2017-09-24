Mandatory evacuation ordered for parts of North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Maria

More Videos 1:44 More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism Pause 0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:17 Two Fort Worth officers injured after crashing into bank wall 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 20 1:20 Buechele breaks down Rangers' woes Sunday, all season at Oakland 0:55 TCU's Patterson after beating Oklahoma State: 'We wanted to be relevant' 0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 21 2:21 Arlington fourth-grader takes helicopter to school 0:37 Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 1:09 TCU's Kenny Hill determined to 'change the narrative about me' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Hurricane Maria is an increasing threat to NC Outer Banks As Hurricane Maria continues to track north, high winds could start arriving on the N.C. coast as early as Monday with heavy surf expected. The question is if and when it will turn to the northwest. As Hurricane Maria continues to track north, high winds could start arriving on the N.C. coast as early as Monday with heavy surf expected. The question is if and when it will turn to the northwest. NOAA

