Defense attorney for Oklahoma City bomber dead at 57

FILE- In this May 11, 2001, file photo, Rob Nigh, a lawyer for Timothy McVeigh, talks with the media outside the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Ind., after he met with McVeigh. Nigh, a defense attorney who represented Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh and witnessed his 2001 execution, died Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, after a battle with cancer, former colleagues said. He was 57. Michael Conroy, File AP Photo