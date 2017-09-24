At least six people were reportedly shot at a church near Nashville, Tenn.
National

Multiple people injured in church shooting in Tennessee, official says

The Associated Press

September 24, 2017 12:29 PM

An official in Tennessee says at least 6 people have been injured in church shooting outside Nashville.

This breaking story will be updated.

