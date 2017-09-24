With police in hot pursuit, driver pulls into a gas station to top off his tank

0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired Pause

1:32 "There were all these ... crisp $100 bills."

1:33 Andrus can't explain Rangers' woes in Oakland

0:55 TCU's Patterson after beating Oklahoma State: 'We wanted to be relevant'

0:37 Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 20

1:09 TCU's Kenny Hill determined to 'change the narrative about me'

0:47 Battle of the Burgers: 2017

1:26 Buechele: Typical game at Oakland puts Rangers in must-win spot