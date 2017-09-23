The Latest: Group moves to hotel after mall protest arrests

Protesters defy a security guard trying to prevent the use of an escalator at the St. Louis Galleria mall in Richmond Heights, Mo., after several hundred people demonstrated in protest over the recent acquittal of a white former officer in the killing of a black suspect, in St. Louis, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. Several people were arrested at the upscale Galleria mall where demonstrators marched and chanted among shoppers. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported officers briefly cleared the mall after some members of the group became unruly. St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP Christian Goode