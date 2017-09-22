He robbed a pizza delivery driver. Then he killed him and ate the pizza, police say

Clarence Taper didn’t expect his next pizza delivery to be his last.
Mekael Kennedy, 17, and his cousin D’Andre Kenedy, 25, are facing charges relating to the robbing and shooting of Taper on Sept. 15, when he was making a delivery, according to TMJ4.
Mekael, wearing a hockey mask like the one donned by “Jason” in the “Friday the 13th” horror series, reportedly shot Taper, 60, after robbing him, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Then he took the pizza and chicken wings from Buddy’s Pizza and ate them in a nearby apartment, the Journal Sentinel reported.
Mekael reportedly robbed a Papa John’s Pizza delivery driver the night before. The Papa John’s Pizza driver wasn’t harmed.
Mekael told the police that Taper lunged at him when he fired the gun. He added that he wasn’t sure why the gun fired in the first place because he thought the safety was on, TMJ4 reported.
However, his cousin disputed the account, saying Mekael shot Taper after he tried to remove the mask, according to TMJ4. D’andre cleaned the gun and got rid of the bullets.
Sheryl Cash, who regularly ordered from Buddy’s Pizza, told TMJ4 that Taper was a good man who did more than what was expected.
“The man, Mr. Clarence, ever since I have been ordering from them he always delivered my food. He would stand there and talk with you. He was just real nice and kind. And he didn't have to come to your door, but he would come to your door,” Cash told the TV station.
“It was senseless, it was just senseless,” Cash said.
Mekael is facing charges of armed robbery and murder and could face up to 95 years in prison if convicted. D’Andre is being charged with harboring a felon and obstructing an officer, which carries up to a 4-year sentence, according to TMJ4.
Comments