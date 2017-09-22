Accounting professor Reb Beatty says a student outwitted him Tuesday by bringing a 3x5 foot cheat sheet in for a test. Beatty ruefully notes on Facebook that he had failed to specify inches when he told students they could have a 3x5 notecard.
National

Teacher allows students to bring a ‘3x5’ cheat sheet. He never said inches

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

September 22, 2017 09:18 AM

UPDATED September 23, 2017 10:51 AM

A Maryland accounting student taught his teacher a lesson of his own Tuesday about precision.

Assistant professor Reb Beatty writes on Facebook that he allows students in his accounting class at Anne Arundel Community College in Maryland to bring in a 3x5 notecard as a cheat sheet for tests. On the first test day of the semester, one student took him up on it – bringing in a 3x5 foot posterboard of notes.

“As precise as I am, apparently I never specified inches and therefore yes, it was allowed,” writes Beatty, who posted a photo of the student taking his test atop the enormous cheat sheet covering his desk.

Beatty seemed to take being outwitted in stride. “Well played and lesson learned for me,” he writes.

Other educators might want to take Beatty’s post as a warning – as of Friday, it had been shared more than 17,000 times and received 20,000 likes. Maryland television station WUSA9 also reported on the story, which was picked up by stations across the nation.

First test day of the semester and as always, I allow a 3x5 notecard. Today, a student shows up with this. Sure...

Posted by Reb Beatty on Tuesday, September 19, 2017

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story referred to the student as a woman. Beatty later updated his Facebook post to clarify the student is male.

