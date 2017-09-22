Police cited a motorcyclist for reckless driving — and confiscated his panda head

Drivers and police officers in Minnetonka, Minnesota, were left bamboozled this summer when they spotted a motorcyclist weaving through traffic, riding with no hands — and wearing a panda costume.
According to the Twin Cities Pioneer Press, Minnesota State Patrol officers received a call from a concerned driver earlier this summer who believed the motorcyclist was driving recklessly and with impaired vision. However, the biker exited the highway and police were not able to identify him, per CBS Minnesota.
On Aug. 31, dispatchers noticed the same driver on the same road and notified authorities, who were able to pull him over this time. According to police, the biker said he was recording his drives and hoped to go “viral.”
“Halloween’s not for more than a month,” police wrote in a Facebook post. “And even if Halloween was today, this would not be OK — or legal, in case you were wondering.”
In Minnesota, riders under 18 must wear a helmet. Beyond that, all riders must wear some form of eye protection — just not something that impairs their vision. However, not everyone commenting on the State Patrol’s Facebook post saw the issue as black and white, arguing that officers went too far in confiscating the rider’s helmet.
It seems likely that Minnesota’s panda-loving biker was hoping to imitate other riders like Rick Isaac, a Marysville, Michigan, man who also sports a panda head when he rides and posts videos to YouTube. Underneath the head, however, Isaac has a Department of Transportation approved helmet.
“It’s just a cover you slide on top of it,” Isaac told the Port Huron Times Herald. Isaac also told the Times Herald that he made sure to check with his local police department to ensure the helmet was legal before he started riding.
There are also other legal ways to show one’s love for pandas, including this helmet cover that keeps the visor completely clear.