Carl Juste cjuste@miamiherald.com
Carl Juste cjuste@miamiherald.com

National

Can’t contact your family in Puerto Rico? Here’s what to do

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

September 21, 2017 9:15 PM

If you have not been able to contact your loved one in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, the territory’s Federal Affairs Administration is asking people to do the following:

▪  Contact the island’s disaster relief team by e-mailing maria1@prfaa.pr.gov

Because of high volume, leaders are asking that you only send one email — no follow-ups — unless the status of your loved one has changed.

Include your contact information and as many details about your family member or friend as possible.

▪  Call the Washington D.C. office at 202-800-3133 or 202-778-0710

Staffers are taking names and numbers and developing plans to check the welfare of people who remain unreachable or missing as the island begins to recover.

Officials say getting through to someone over the phone has been difficult because of backed-up phone lines.

USA.gov is suggesting the following:

▪  Call the island’s local radio station WIPR at 787-777-0940

▪  You can also try to find family and friends via the American Red Cross.

Sleepless Puerto Ricans arose Wednesday knowing to expect a thrashing from the most ferocious storm to strike the island in at least 85 years. The storm obliterated the territory’s electric grid, cutting power to every one of the island’s 3.4 million people.

Maria continued to rip through the Caribbean Thursday, battering one island after the next — many of them still recovering from Irma. As the islands took stock of the damage, the death toll climbed to at least 20.

HOW TO HELP

▪  Email maria2@prfaa.pr.gov

Related stories from Star-Telegram

▪  Call: 202-800-3134

Follow Monique O. Madan on Twitter: @MoniqueOMadan

More Videos

This surveillance video shows teen returning wallet with $1,500 in cash to Elk Grove resident 0:25

This surveillance video shows teen returning wallet with $1,500 in cash to Elk Grove resident

Pause
Joplin, Missouri, mom picks up her daughter after 'dress code violation' 0:48

Joplin, Missouri, mom picks up her daughter after 'dress code violation'

Phil McGrane's identity got stolen. Learn from his experience. 0:49

Phil McGrane's identity got stolen. Learn from his experience.

Take a look at the updated plans for the Rangers' new ballpark 0:36

Take a look at the updated plans for the Rangers' new ballpark

Fumble! Linemen rarely get their hands on a football. This DE savors the moment 0:29

Fumble! Linemen rarely get their hands on a football. This DE savors the moment

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

'Live for the pain': Saddle up for the high school rodeo season 1:33

"Live for the pain": Saddle up for the high school rodeo season

Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field features revealed 1:08

Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field features revealed

Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Broncos game? 0:41

Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Broncos game?

Martin Perez urges fellow Venezuelans to stand up to tyranny 1:39

Martin Perez urges fellow Venezuelans to stand up to tyranny

  • Family trapped in house by floods in Puerto Rico

    Amateur video obtained by the Associated Press is showing devastation left by Hurricane Maria in San Juan, Puerto Rico. A woman trapped on the second floor balcony of a house is heard saying the water is about to reach her.

Family trapped in house by floods in Puerto Rico

Amateur video obtained by the Associated Press is showing devastation left by Hurricane Maria in San Juan, Puerto Rico. A woman trapped on the second floor balcony of a house is heard saying the water is about to reach her.

Fernando Negron via AP

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video