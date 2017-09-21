Aaron Hernandez, ex-NFL star who committed suicide after murder conviction, had CTE, expert finds

More Videos 0:25 This surveillance video shows teen returning wallet with $1,500 in cash to Elk Grove resident Pause 2:34 Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death 0:49 Phil McGrane's identity got stolen. Learn from his experience. 0:09 Police seek woman in connection with murder 0:37 Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 1:08 Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field features revealed 0:47 Battle of the Burgers: 2017 1:33 "Live for the pain": Saddle up for the high school rodeo season 0:47 Do you know this alleged thief? The Grapevine Police are looking for him 0:41 Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Broncos game? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging self in prison Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez is dead after hanging himself in prison. He was serving a life term for committing a murder in 2013. Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez is dead after hanging himself in prison. He was serving a life term for committing a murder in 2013. McClatchy DC

