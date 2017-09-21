Trump adds economic action to North Korea military threats

More Videos 0:09 Police seek woman in connection with murder Pause 0:49 Phil McGrane's identity got stolen. Learn from his experience. 2:01 Burger Battle catches up with Dutch's, the 2015 winner 0:36 Take a look at the updated plans for the Rangers' new ballpark 1:33 "Live for the pain": Saddle up for the high school rodeo season 0:37 Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 1:08 Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field features revealed 0:47 Do you know this alleged thief? The Grapevine Police are looking for him 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 13 0:55 Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Trump to United Nations: 'Rocket Man is on a suicide mission' President Trump in his first speech to the United Nations referred to North Korea leader Kim Jong Un as a "rocket man," and said the United States, if forced to defend itself and its allies, is "willing and able" to take military action. President Trump in his first speech to the United Nations referred to North Korea leader Kim Jong Un as a "rocket man," and said the United States, if forced to defend itself and its allies, is "willing and able" to take military action. The White House

