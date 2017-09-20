More Videos

Martin Perez talks about his latest start, season after 30 outings 2:10

Martin Perez talks about his latest start, season after 30 outings

Pause
This surveillance video shows teen returning wallet with $1,500 in cash to Elk Grove resident 0:25

This surveillance video shows teen returning wallet with $1,500 in cash to Elk Grove resident

7.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Central Mexico 1:47

7.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Central Mexico

Joplin, Missouri, mom picks up her daughter after 'dress code violation' 0:48

Joplin, Missouri, mom picks up her daughter after 'dress code violation'

Hurricanes, rip currents, sharks and now rattlesnakes? 2:40

Hurricanes, rip currents, sharks and now rattlesnakes?

What a party! Colleyville Heritage kids celebrate at Whataburger after football win 0:12

What a party! Colleyville Heritage kids celebrate at Whataburger after football win

What makes Fort Worth Funky Town? 0:45

What makes Fort Worth Funky Town?

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Battle of the Burgers: 2017 0:47

Battle of the Burgers: 2017

Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Broncos game? 0:41

Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Broncos game?

  • Bachelor party members dressed as Magnum P.I. kicked out of Detroit Tigers game

    Members of a bachelor party who were dressed as Magnum P.I. got kicked out of Comerica Park during a Detroit Tigers game.

Members of a bachelor party who were dressed as Magnum P.I. got kicked out of Comerica Park during a Detroit Tigers game. Michael Zsohar
Members of a bachelor party who were dressed as Magnum P.I. got kicked out of Comerica Park during a Detroit Tigers game. Michael Zsohar

National

Too many Tom Sellecks? 'Magnum P.I.' bachelor party gets booted from baseball game

By Joshua Tehee

jtehee@fresnobee.com

September 20, 2017 4:21 PM

Joe Tuccini’s bachelor party was all fun and games until he got kicked out of Detroit’s Comerica Park Saturday night.

Tuccini and 40-plus friends were at the park to see the Tigers play the White Sox -- all dressed in Tigers ballcaps, Hawaiian shirts and mustaches, ala Tom Selleck in the classic ’80s television show “Magnum, P.I.”

It seems an odd choice of cosplay, especially given it was technically Star Wars night at the stadium.

They were all booted from the game by security, Tuccini’s brother, Chris Tuccini, told the News-Herald. They were told it was for catcalling and because one of the group was caught smoking.

The group may have also been distracting from the action on the field, he said. A video posted on Youtube, shows the whole thing playing out. Security got booed.

“It was inappropriate behavior; the group was given multiple warnings. They violated the code of conduct and were asked to leave and have not been banned from the park,” the Tigers said in a statement, reported by the Los Angeles Times.

According to the Times, the group wants to the team to reimburse them tickets, so they can do it again next season. Next time they’ll invite Selleck himself.

The story was just weird enough to get picked up on the sports blogs, including Yahoo’s Big League Stew, whose writer Mike Oz, had some questions about the whole ordeal.

Most notably: “Where was Higgins? He wouldn’t have stood for this.”

For the non “Magnum P.I.” fans, Higgins was a bit of a buzzkill.

Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, jtehee@fresnobee.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video