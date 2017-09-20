A reporter holds up an example of the amount of fentanyl that can be deadly after a news conference about deaths from fentanyl exposure, at DEA Headquarters in Arlington Va., Tuesday on June 6.
A reporter holds up an example of the amount of fentanyl that can be deadly after a news conference about deaths from fentanyl exposure, at DEA Headquarters in Arlington Va., Tuesday on June 6. Jacquelyn Martin AP
A reporter holds up an example of the amount of fentanyl that can be deadly after a news conference about deaths from fentanyl exposure, at DEA Headquarters in Arlington Va., Tuesday on June 6. Jacquelyn Martin AP

National

Cops seized enough fentanyl in one bust to kill everyone in Texas—and then some, they say

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

September 20, 2017 03:56 PM

UPDATED September 21, 2017 07:56 AM

One record bust in August by New York and New Jersey authorities netted police 195 pounds of fentanyl, an opioid 50 times stronger than heroin, and other drugs.

The raid into an apartment in Queens brought in 32 million fatal doses of fentanyl. You read that right. That’s enough to kill 32 million people, or nearly 10 percent of the current U.S. population.

“The sheer volume of fentanyl pouring into the city is shocking,” said New York City special prosecutor Bridget G. Brennan. “It’s not only killing a record number of people in New York City, but the city is used as a hub of regional distribution for a lethal substance that is taking thousands of lives throughout the Northeast.”

On Aug. 1, agents and detectives from the New Jersey Drug Enforcement Agency and the NYPD’s Queens Narcotics Major Case Squad recovered the largest amount of fentanyl to date in New York City - more than 140 pounds of the drug in its pure form and nearly 50 more pounds of the drug mixed with other narcotics - from an apartment on 120th Street in Queens.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

That bust came just three days after a Colorado man was arraigned in a case out of Manhattan involving 40 pounds of fentanyl, the previous record in New York City.

But those weren’t the only massive fentanyl seizures New York authorities recently executed.

Even more recently, on Sept. 5, authorities took more than 55 pounds of drugs from an apartment on 161st street in Queens, most of which contained a fentanyl/heroin mixture.

The sting operations resulted in four arrests. The street value of the drugs recovered in the most recent two operations was more than $30 million, according to authorities.

The two busts come as overdose deaths hit an all-time high across New York’s five boroughs in 2016. According to the CDC, illicitly-made fentanyl is at the center of a rising drug problem in at least 18 states since 2014.

More Videos

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Pause
Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

John Stephens Jones wins second title in dramatic fashion 0:55

John Stephens Jones wins second title in dramatic fashion

Great Scot! The Highland Park Scots do it again 1:48

Great Scot! The Highland Park Scots do it again

6 Most Wanted suspects arrested 0:31

6 Most Wanted suspects arrested

John Stephen Jones sets passing record for state title game 2:04

John Stephen Jones sets passing record for state title game

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 20 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 20

Hugs and smiles abound for Jones family at AT&T Stadium 0:29

Hugs and smiles abound for Jones family at AT&T Stadium

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side 11:30

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

In 1974, three Fort Worth girls vanished. Forty years later, this is all we know 6:22

In 1974, three Fort Worth girls vanished. Forty years later, this is all we know

  • Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction

    More than half million people have died between 2000 and 2015 from opioids. Today, opioid deaths are considered an epidemic. To understand the struggle individuals undergo once addicted to these drugs, we take a closer look at what happens to your body on

Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction

More than half million people have died between 2000 and 2015 from opioids. Today, opioid deaths are considered an epidemic. To understand the struggle individuals undergo once addicted to these drugs, we take a closer look at what happens to your body on

Meta Viers & Patrick Gleason McClatchy

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Pause
Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

John Stephens Jones wins second title in dramatic fashion 0:55

John Stephens Jones wins second title in dramatic fashion

Great Scot! The Highland Park Scots do it again 1:48

Great Scot! The Highland Park Scots do it again

6 Most Wanted suspects arrested 0:31

6 Most Wanted suspects arrested

John Stephen Jones sets passing record for state title game 2:04

John Stephen Jones sets passing record for state title game

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 20 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 20

Hugs and smiles abound for Jones family at AT&T Stadium 0:29

Hugs and smiles abound for Jones family at AT&T Stadium

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side 11:30

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

In 1974, three Fort Worth girls vanished. Forty years later, this is all we know 6:22

In 1974, three Fort Worth girls vanished. Forty years later, this is all we know

  • Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

    An Instagram video shows a Miami-Dade police officer punching a woman in the face while helping other cops ejecting her from Saturday night’s University of Miami win against Virginia Tech.

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video