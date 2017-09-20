They lost the ring during his 1st proposal. A redo on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ went much better

More Videos 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium Pause 1:32 Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 0:55 John Stephens Jones wins second title in dramatic fashion 1:48 Great Scot! The Highland Park Scots do it again 0:31 6 Most Wanted suspects arrested 2:04 John Stephen Jones sets passing record for state title game 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 20 0:29 Hugs and smiles abound for Jones family at AT&T Stadium 11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side 6:22 In 1974, three Fort Worth girls vanished. Forty years later, this is all we know Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Loose Park proposal falls through the cracks Dating for four years, Kansas City couple Seth Dixon and Ruth Salas were ready to take the plunge into marriage. They just never anticipated having to literally go diving for the engagement ring. Video courtesy of Staci Dabney Photography. Dating for four years, Kansas City couple Seth Dixon and Ruth Salas were ready to take the plunge into marriage. They just never anticipated having to literally go diving for the engagement ring. Video courtesy of Staci Dabney Photography. Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star

