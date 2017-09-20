Polygamous sect leader pleads guilty in escape, fraud case

FILE - This 2017 file photo provided by the Tooele County Sheriff's Office shows Lyle Jeffs. Jeffs, a polygamous sect leader recaptured after a year on the run in a fraud case is expected to appear in court Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Jeffs is facing federal charges in what prosecutors call a multimillion-dollar food-stamp fraud scheme as well as his escape from home confinement. Tooele County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)