A police officer thought an autistic teen was on drugs — and held him on the ground, video shows

Bodycam shows Arizona police officer trying to handcuff autistic teen

A Buckeye Police Department Officer attempted to handcuff and detain an 14-year-old boy with autism who he mistakenly thought was sniffing an inhalant at a park on July 19. A police investigation found that an officer used reasonable judgement and force but the teen's family is demanding a "face-to-face apology" from the officer and asking that every Buckeye police officer undergo training to better understand people with autism.

