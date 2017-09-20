College student returns a wallet with $1,500 to a homeowner who won't answer the door

More Videos 0:25 This surveillance video shows teen returning wallet with $1,500 in cash to Elk Grove resident Pause 2:10 Martin Perez talks about his latest start, season after 30 outings 1:29 Ex-NFL player Darrien Gordon assaults man 0:37 Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:41 Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Broncos game? 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 13 0:47 Battle of the Burgers: 2017 1:15 Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’ 3:10 Trump to United Nations: 'Rocket Man is on a suicide mission' 1:49 TCU quarterback Kenny Hill defends Big 12 against 'soft' label Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

This surveillance video shows teen returning wallet with $1,500 in cash to Elk Grove resident Melissa Vang is thrilled to see goodness lies in the hearts of teens. "God bless this young man's heart," she wrote on Facebook with a post of this video. It shows Tyler Opdyke, 18, leaving her husband's wallet stuffed with $1,500 cash to her doorstep after waiting for someone to answer the door. Vang apologized for not opening the door to strangers, but later found the the teen and thanked him for the kind gesture. Melissa Vang is thrilled to see goodness lies in the hearts of teens. "God bless this young man's heart," she wrote on Facebook with a post of this video. It shows Tyler Opdyke, 18, leaving her husband's wallet stuffed with $1,500 cash to her doorstep after waiting for someone to answer the door. Vang apologized for not opening the door to strangers, but later found the the teen and thanked him for the kind gesture. Video courtesy Melissa Vang

Melissa Vang is thrilled to see goodness lies in the hearts of teens. "God bless this young man's heart," she wrote on Facebook with a post of this video. It shows Tyler Opdyke, 18, leaving her husband's wallet stuffed with $1,500 cash to her doorstep after waiting for someone to answer the door. Vang apologized for not opening the door to strangers, but later found the the teen and thanked him for the kind gesture. Video courtesy Melissa Vang