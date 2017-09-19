Guards caught him eating meth-filled balloons. When they passed, he ate them again, police say

A husband and wife’s scheme to smuggle drugs into prison quickly veered into the realm of disgusting in Warren County, Ohio.
According to WXIX, Candey McCary was visiting her husband, Casey McCary, in prison and managed to smuggle several balloons filled with methamphetamine in them in her bra to give to her husband. Casey McCary was able to swallow four of the balloons while visiting with his wife before correctional officers stopped them.
The Journal-News reports that officials then put McCary in a “dry” cell to wait for the balloons to pass through his system. After five days, he eventually did pass the balloons, but before guards could take them, he began eating “all evidence of the passing,” including his own feces, the drugs and the balloons, per the Cincinnati Enquirer.
Finally, four days later, Casey McCary passed the balloons a second time and guards were able to retrieve them, prosecutor David Fornshell said on Facebook.
“Do you know where your meth has been?” Fornshell wrote.
PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT: Do you know where your meth has been?Our most disgusting case of the week: State v....Posted by Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell on Monday, September 18, 2017
Candey McCary has been arrested and charged with illegal conveyance of drugs into a prison, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools. Casey McCary had the same three charges, with the addition of tampering with evidence because he ate the balloons a second time, according to court records.
Casey McCary was sentenced to six years in prison in 2015 for robbery and had been eligible for early release on New Year’s Eve 2019, according to online records from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.
Smuggling drugs into prison has long been an issue that has frustrated government officials, as inmates and accomplices have found many ways to bypass security, some less savory than others. U.S. News and World Report ranks Ohio as one of the worst states in the country for its state prison system’s efficiency, putting it 43rd out of 50.
