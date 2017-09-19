The Latest: Florida governor says need to watch hurricane

More Videos 0:49 Hurricane Maria blasts Caribbean island of Guadeloupe Pause 0:18 Cat 5 Hurricane Maria slashes Dominica 0:50 A rare brain cancer is killing children on the Coast 1:29 Ex-NFL player Darrien Gordon assaults man 0:33 Harvey evacuees say good-bye to Fort Worth 0:37 Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:28 No. 1 Aledo makes it look almost too easy 0:41 Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Broncos game? 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 13 0:55 Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Hurricane Maria blasts Caribbean island of Guadeloupe Hurricane Maria has regained Category 5 strength overnight into Tuesday. Officials in the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe said the French island near Dominica probably would experience heavy flooding and warned that many communities could be submerged. The storm was located early Tuesday about 65 miles west-southwest of Guadeloupe. Hurricane Maria has regained Category 5 strength overnight into Tuesday. Officials in the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe said the French island near Dominica probably would experience heavy flooding and warned that many communities could be submerged. The storm was located early Tuesday about 65 miles west-southwest of Guadeloupe. Yves Thole via AP

Hurricane Maria has regained Category 5 strength overnight into Tuesday. Officials in the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe said the French island near Dominica probably would experience heavy flooding and warned that many communities could be submerged. The storm was located early Tuesday about 65 miles west-southwest of Guadeloupe. Yves Thole via AP