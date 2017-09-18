‘Shoot me!’ the student told police, brandishing a knife.

More Videos 0:48 Joplin, Missouri, mom picks up her daughter after 'dress code violation' Pause 0:30 Jerry Jones: Cowboys "not us" in performance against Broncos 0:37 Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 1:02 DeMarcus Ware rooting for "D" this weekend 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 6 1:01 Adrian Beltre jokes that he can homer deep as Joey Gallo 1:27 Boeing demonstrates its T-X training jet 0:17 He never saw it coming: Summit DB plasters Paschal pitch man 0:36 Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter 1:08 Rangers manager Jeff Banister needs 'new dictionary' for Adrian Beltre Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police A 21-year-old man, identified as Georgia Tech student Scout Schultz by a university spokesman, according to reports, was fatally shot by campus police on the university’s Atlanta campus late Saturday, September 16, after refusing drop a knife. In this video, police are seen pointing guns at Schultz, and heard ordering him to “drop the knife,” as well as asking his name. Schultz, who appears to be barefoot, shouts “shoot me.” He advances towards one of the officers and is then shot. Reports said he died in a nearby hospital on September 17. A 21-year-old man, identified as Georgia Tech student Scout Schultz by a university spokesman, according to reports, was fatally shot by campus police on the university’s Atlanta campus late Saturday, September 16, after refusing drop a knife. In this video, police are seen pointing guns at Schultz, and heard ordering him to “drop the knife,” as well as asking his name. Schultz, who appears to be barefoot, shouts “shoot me.” He advances towards one of the officers and is then shot. Reports said he died in a nearby hospital on September 17. Vimeo/Maxim Mints via Storyful

A 21-year-old man, identified as Georgia Tech student Scout Schultz by a university spokesman, according to reports, was fatally shot by campus police on the university’s Atlanta campus late Saturday, September 16, after refusing drop a knife. In this video, police are seen pointing guns at Schultz, and heard ordering him to “drop the knife,” as well as asking his name. Schultz, who appears to be barefoot, shouts “shoot me.” He advances towards one of the officers and is then shot. Reports said he died in a nearby hospital on September 17. Vimeo/Maxim Mints via Storyful