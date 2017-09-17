Sean Spicer made a special guest appearance at the 2017 Emmy Awards.
Sean Spicer made a special guest appearance at the 2017 Emmy Awards. Twitter screenshot from @cbsthismorning
Sean Spicer made a special guest appearance at the 2017 Emmy Awards. Twitter screenshot from @cbsthismorning

National

Sean Spicer makes a surprise appearance at the Emmys

By Donovan Harrell

dharrell@mcclatchydc.com

September 17, 2017 7:36 PM

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer made a guest appearance at the 2017 Emmys.

He appeared on the TV awards show to verify the size of the audience watching the show in the room and at home, a reference to his first appearance as President Donald Trump's press secretary, when he addressed the size of the inauguration crowd.

His tenure at the White House inspired an imitation from Melissa McCarthy on Saturday Night Live, for which she won an Emmy. Spicer resigned from his position in July.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video