Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during a committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington in this file photo. Cruz's Twitter account briefly liked a hardcore pornography video on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. His spokeswoman, Catherine Black, later said the offensive tweet was removed by Cruz's staff. Manuel Balce Ceneta AP
Ted Cruz lights up Twittersphere with “like” of porn video

By Tom Uhler

September 12, 2017 11:18 AM

In what appears to be a screwup, as it were, Ted Cruz’s Twitter account “liked” a 2-minute porn video from the account @SexuallPosts late Monday — to the chagrin of the Cruz camp and the amusement of the Twittersphere.

The porn video purportedly shows a woman walking in on a man and woman having sex on a couch and sticking around to watch.

Tuesday morning, Cruz joked about the incident to NBC News’ Frank Thorp and blamed a staffer for “inadvertently hitting the like button”:

Asked directly, “It wasn’t you?” Cruz responded, “It was a staffing issue, and it was inadvertent, it was a mistake, it was not a deliberate action."

Asked by Thorp if the offender would be terminated or disciplined, Cruz told him, “We’re dealing with it internally, but it was a mistake, it was not malicious conduct.”

Cruz spokeswoman Catherine Frazier quickly went into damage control mode shortly after the tweet surfaced late Monday.

But of course there was nothing for Twitter to do and the offending tweet had already been preserved for posterity:

The Texas senator and former presidential candidate has more than 3 million followers on Twitter. His profile describes him as a “father of two, @heidicruz’s husband, fighter for liberty.”

Twitter lit up after the snafu. The website he “liked” posted a tweet saying “Thanks for watching ted!” and changed its profile description to say “Follow for the Same Porn @TedCruz Watches.”

This isn’t the first time Cruz has been associated with erotic films. His presidential campaign featured erotic film actress Amy Lindsay in an ad in February which it later pulled.

