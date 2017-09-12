Ted Cruz lights up Twittersphere with “like” of porn video

In what appears to be a screwup, as it were, Ted Cruz’s Twitter account “liked” a 2-minute porn video from the account @SexuallPosts late Monday — to the chagrin of the Cruz camp and the amusement of the Twittersphere.

The porn video purportedly shows a woman walking in on a man and woman having sex on a couch and sticking around to watch.

Tuesday morning, Cruz joked about the incident to NBC News’ Frank Thorp and blamed a staffer for “inadvertently hitting the like button”:

Ted Cruz just now jokes about liked porn tweet: "Perhaps we should have done something like this during the Indiana primary." — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) September 12, 2017

Cruz: "There are a number of people on the team that have access to the account & it appears that someone inadvertently hit the like button" — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) September 12, 2017

Asked directly, “It wasn’t you?” Cruz responded, “It was a staffing issue, and it was inadvertent, it was a mistake, it was not a deliberate action."

Asked by Thorp if the offender would be terminated or disciplined, Cruz told him, “We’re dealing with it internally, but it was a mistake, it was not malicious conduct.”

Cruz spokeswoman Catherine Frazier quickly went into damage control mode shortly after the tweet surfaced late Monday.

The offensive tweet posted on @tedcruz account earlier has been removed by staff and reported to Twitter — Catherine Frazier (@catblackfrazier) September 12, 2017

But of course there was nothing for Twitter to do and the offending tweet had already been preserved for posterity:

The Texas senator and former presidential candidate has more than 3 million followers on Twitter. His profile describes him as a “father of two, @heidicruz’s husband, fighter for liberty.”

Twitter lit up after the snafu. The website he “liked” posted a tweet saying “Thanks for watching ted!” and changed its profile description to say “Follow for the Same Porn @TedCruz Watches.”

This isn’t the first time Cruz has been associated with erotic films. His presidential campaign featured erotic film actress Amy Lindsay in an ad in February which it later pulled.