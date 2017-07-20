National

July 20, 2017 1:36 AM

Couple pleads guilty to enslaving children from South Korea

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

A New York City couple has pleaded guilty to enslaving two children from South Korea who were in their care.

Fifty-four-year-old Jeong Taek Lee and his wife, 50-year-old Sook Yeon Park, both pleaded guilty to two counts of labor trafficking Wednesday. Lee was sentenced to five months of probation. Park was sentenced to six months in prison along with five years of probation.

Prosecutors say parents of the two children, a brother and sister, sent the siblings to live with the couple in 2010. Authorities say the couple forced the children to work at a grocery store, nail salon and restaurant while collecting their wages over a six-year period.

Prosecutors say Park physically abused the children as well.

The children have been reunited with their parents in South Korea.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video