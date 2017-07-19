This young couple just got engaged. Their proposal video has 1 million views.

One of the cutest love stories to hit the internet this year began at a junior high school in O’Fallon, Illinois.
When they were 11, Cheyenne Huller and Boomer Johnson met and became a couple. Their relationship started off slow (as most middle school romances do). They mostly sent texts, barely talked and rarely hung out, but eventually they became best friends.
Their friendship grew into a relationship. Now, the young couple is engaged and people on Facebook can’t get enough of their adorable proposal video.
“It’s cliche, but it’s a true love story,” Johnson, 19, said. “We are so lucky to have found each other at such a young age.”
Johnson, a Marine Corps private first class, admits that he didn’t understand love at first. They were kids at Amelia Carriel Junior High School.
True love came later.
After graduating from O’Fallon Township High School together, Johnson joined the Marine Corps and Huller headed to Missouri State University.
Distance separated them, but Johnson knew he wanted to propose.
That’s why on a surprise trip home in July, Johnson got down on one knee as Jimmy Buffett performed “Back Where I Come From” by Kenny Chesney.
Of course, the Chesney hit is one of the couple’s favorite songs. Huller was overwhelmed with emotion when her boyfriend popped the question at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Maryland Heights, Missouri.
“She’s literally my rock,” Johnson said. “She’s smart, caring and selfless.”
Huller, 19, shared their story on Facebook, and it didn’t take long for the post to go viral. Their proposal video has more than 1.4 million views and counting. More people share their story every day.
“Every time someone hears that we’ve been together since the sixth grade, it’s really crazy to them,” Huller said with a chuckle.
This fall, Huller will return to Missouri State University, where she is studying exercise and movement science. Huller is currently stationed in California.
“He’s the only boyfriend I’ve ever had,” Huller said. “I’m so happy to spend the rest of my life with him.”
A wedding date has not yet been set.
