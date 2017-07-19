Volunteer rescuers from Navajo County begin searching for a missing 27-year-old man in Tonto National Forest, Ariz., Monday, July 17, 2017. The man was swept downriver with more than a dozen others when floodwaters inundated the area on Saturday.
Volunteer rescuers from Navajo County begin searching for a missing 27-year-old man in Tonto National Forest, Ariz., Monday, July 17, 2017. The man was swept downriver with more than a dozen others when floodwaters inundated the area on Saturday. Angie Wang AP Photo

July 19, 2017 8:36 PM

The Latest: Remains found believed to be missing Arizona man

TONTO NATIONAL FOREST, Ariz.

The Latest on deadly flash flooding in Arizona (all times local):

6 p.m.

Authorities say remains have been found in a water- and debris-filled canyon in central Arizona and it's believed to be those of the final victim of last weekend's flash flood.

Gila County Sheriff's officials said at a Wednesday evening news conference that identification of the body will be subject to DNA analysis by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Crews have been searching for 27-year-old Hector Garnica since a flash flood last Saturday killed nine of his relatives including his wife, three small children and other members of the same extended family.

Thunderstorms creating possible flood conditions had hampered the search since Monday in the Tonto National Forest.

_____

2:30 p.m.

A spokeswoman for the Arizona Department of Forestry and Wildfire Management says the search has once again been called off for the body of a 27-year-old man who remains missing after a flash flood last weekend that killed nine other relatives including his wife, three small children and other members of the same extended family.

Tiffany Davila is serving as the spokeswoman for the operation looking for Hector Miguel Garnica. She says the operation now involving 125 people was stopped again at around 1 p.m. Wednesday when the National Weather Service advised that bad weather was moving into the area.

She says that before the search was called off several search and rescue dogs trained to search for human bodies indicated they had hit on scents.

___

12:50 p.m.

A manager with an Arizona mortuary says relatives of the nine family members who were killed in a flash flood last weekend have scheduled funeral services for early next week for all of those who died. Dozens of searchers meanwhile continue combing a riverbed for the body of the 10th victim, a 27-year-old man who remains missing.

Jakki Moss is a manager with the family-owned Messinger Mortuary who is helping coordinate services. Moss said visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Scottsdale, Arizona. She said the funeral Mass for the group is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Patrick church.

___

8:41 a.m.

Dozens of searchers are again combing an Arizona riverbed, looking for the body of a 27-year-old man missing since flash flooding killed nine family members.

Hector Miguel Garnica was swept away Saturday in a thunderstorm-produced flash flood that swept through swimming hole along the river in the Tonto National Forest.

Weather creating possible flood conditions has hampered the search during the past two days.

Incident management team leader Pruett Small says the 75 to 80 searchers will again be pulled from their work along the East Verde River if conditions Wednesday pose a danger.

Searches include divers probing ponds of standing water along the river and forestry crews using saws to cut up tree limbs to allow other searchers to dig and check under rocks and deep piles of debris.

___

12:10 a.m.

The search for a man who was swept away in a flash flood that killed nine others at a swimming hole in central Arizona heads into its third day Wednesday.

Meanwhile, there are questions about whether the government should have done more to warn the public about the dangers of floodwaters in wilderness areas.

The nine people who died and a man who remains missing were swept away Saturday after a torrent of water from a thunderstorm upstream roared through the Tonto National Forest.

Officials say members of an extended family who died in the flood had no warning about the approaching surge of water.

There is no system currently in place to specifically warn people about the potential dangers of flash floods at the Tonto National Forest.

