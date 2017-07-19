FILE - In this April 27, 2017 file photo, singers Luis Fonsi, left and Daddy Yankee perform during the Latin Billboard Awards in Coral Gables, Fla. Universal Music Latin Entertainment announced Wednesday, July 19, 2017, that "Despacito" has become the most streamed song of all time with more than 4.6 billion plays six months after its release. The song by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, and a companion remix featuring Justin Bieber, has surpassed the 4.38 billion plays recorded for the previous record holder, which was Bieber's hit "Sorry."
FILE - In this April 27, 2017 file photo, singers Luis Fonsi, left and Daddy Yankee perform during the Latin Billboard Awards in Coral Gables, Fla. Universal Music Latin Entertainment announced Wednesday, July 19, 2017, that "Despacito" has become the most streamed song of all time with more than 4.6 billion plays six months after its release. The song by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, and a companion remix featuring Justin Bieber, has surpassed the 4.38 billion plays recorded for the previous record holder, which was Bieber's hit "Sorry." Lynne Sladky, File AP Photo
FILE - In this April 27, 2017 file photo, singers Luis Fonsi, left and Daddy Yankee perform during the Latin Billboard Awards in Coral Gables, Fla. Universal Music Latin Entertainment announced Wednesday, July 19, 2017, that "Despacito" has become the most streamed song of all time with more than 4.6 billion plays six months after its release. The song by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, and a companion remix featuring Justin Bieber, has surpassed the 4.38 billion plays recorded for the previous record holder, which was Bieber's hit "Sorry." Lynne Sladky, File AP Photo

National

July 19, 2017 12:03 AM

'Despacito' sets record for most streamed song of all time

The Associated Press
SANTA MONICA, California

"Despacito" has become the most streamed track of all time with more than 4.6 billion plays across streaming platforms.

Universal Music Latin Entertainment announced Tuesday the song by Puerto Rican artists Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee and the accompanying remix featuring pop star Justin Bieber had surpassed the previous record holder — Bieber's 2015 hit song "Sorry," which has 4.38 billion plays. "Despacito, which was released in January, has been at the top of Billboard Hot 100 for weeks.

Fonsi said in a statement that streaming has helped his music reach every corner of the planet.

Daddy Yankee recently ousted Ed Sheeran this year to become the first Latino artist to lead in Spotify streams, thanks in part to "Despacito's" success.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video