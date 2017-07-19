5 killed in Salem witch hunt remembered on 325th anniversary

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2016 file photo, Salem State University history professor Emerson Baker walks through an area known as Proctor's Ledge that he and a team of researchers said is the exact site where innocent people were hanged during the 1692 witch trials in Salem, Mass. Salem and Danvers are holding separate ceremonies Wednesday, July 19, 2017, to mark the 325th anniversary of the hangings of five women convicted of being witches. Twenty people in all were killed. The Salem News via AP, File Ken Yuszkus