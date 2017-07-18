The Latest: Attorney vows 'vigorous' defense in slayings

This undated photo provided by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office in Doylestown, Pa., shows Sean Kratz of Philadelphia. Kratz was charged Friday, July 14, 2017, with 20 counts, including three counts of criminal homicide in the July 7, killings of three Pennsylvania men. Attorney Abby Leeds was retained Tuesday, July 18, 2017, to represent Kratz. She says on Twitter he's charged with very serious crimes he and his family take very seriously. Bucks County District Attorney's Office via AP, File)