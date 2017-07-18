Murder charge dropped in fatal stabbing of Houston boy, 11

FILE - This file photo provided by Houston Police Department shows Andre Timothy Jackson, Jr. Prosecutors have dropped a murder charge against the homeless man accused of fatally stabbing an 11-year-old Houston boy as the child walked home from school last year. The Harris County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday, July 18, 2017, DNA tests prosecutors received this week were inconclusive and there wasn't enough evidence to try Jackson for murder. Houston Police Department via AP, File)