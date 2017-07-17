Trial set for January for murder suspect who posted $35M

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office shows Tiffany Li. Prosecutors said Monday, July 17, 2017, that the trial against Li, a Chinese real estate scion charged with orchestrating the murder of her children's father, has been pushed back to January 2018. Li's family helped her post $35 million in April and she is free from jail pending trial. Two men also charged in the case remained jailed, unable to post an extravagant bail amount. San Mateo County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)