Colerain Township Police Chief Mark Denney speaks Sunday, July 10, 2017, about the mass shooting that left eight injured and one dead at a gender reveal party in Cincinnati. Police said on Monday, July 17, 2017, that a woman who said she lost her unborn child in the shooting wasn’t pregnant.
Colerain Township Police Chief Mark Denney speaks Sunday, July 10, 2017, about the mass shooting that left eight injured and one dead at a gender reveal party in Cincinnati. Police said on Monday, July 17, 2017, that a woman who said she lost her unborn child in the shooting wasn’t pregnant. Cameron Knight AP
Colerain Township Police Chief Mark Denney speaks Sunday, July 10, 2017, about the mass shooting that left eight injured and one dead at a gender reveal party in Cincinnati. Police said on Monday, July 17, 2017, that a woman who said she lost her unborn child in the shooting wasn’t pregnant. Cameron Knight AP

National

July 17, 2017 10:42 AM

She said she lost her baby after a shooting at party. She wasn’t pregnant, police say.

The Associated Press

CINCINNATI

The investigation into a deadly shooting at a suburban Cincinnati gender-reveal party has taken a strange turn.

Colerain police say the woman who was the focus of the party wasn’t pregnant. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports (http://cin.ci/2u1e9mL) that Chief Mark Denney says police don’t have an explanation, only speculation, about why the woman claimed to be pregnant. She had told local media she lost her unborn child after she was wounded.

Eight people, including three children, were wounded in the shooting when two men opened fire inside a home July 8. A 22-year-old Indiana woman was killed. Police haven’t identified the suspects or their motive.

Police said in a statement Monday that their investigation is being impeded by “leads known to be lies” and resistance from crime victims.

Related stories from Star-Telegram

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video