National

July 16, 2017 7:44 PM

Delta Airlines responds to Ann Coulter's ‘unacceptable and unnecessary’ tweetstorm

By Donovan Harrell

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter launched an aggressive tweetstorm Saturday against Delta Airlines after the company allegedly gave her seat away — at one point referring to the airline as a “suck-a--” company that “spends all this $$$ on beautiful aircraft & then hire Nurse Ratchets as flight attendants & gate agents.”

Initially, a Delta Airlines representative told the New York Daily News that the company was “reaching out to her directly to address the complaint.” But on Sunday, Delta responded to the tweets.

“@AnnCoulter Additionally, your insults about our other customers and employees are unacceptable and unnecessary,” Delta tweeted.

Coulter responded to Delta’s statement via a separate retweet from an Ann Coulter fanpage.

Coulter spent much of Sunday afternoon tweeting and retweeting disparaging remarks against Delta.

“Just when you think it's safe to fly them again, the worst airline in America is STILL: @Delta,” Coulter tweeted.

She even directly addressed Delta’s new Chief Executive Officer Ed Bastion via an article from the Dallas Morning News.

