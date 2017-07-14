National

The Latest: Officer cleared in killing says she felt cut off

OKLAHOMA CITY

The Latest on the resignation of a white Oklahoma police officer recently acquitted of fatally shooting an unarmed black man (all times local):

12:05 p.m.

A white Oklahoma police officer recently acquitted in the fatal shooting an unarmed black man says in a press release that her desk job has made her feel isolated from her colleagues.

In May, a jury acquitted Tulsa Officer Betty Shelby of manslaughter in the fatal shooting last year of Terence Crutcher. Shelby submitted her resignation from the police department Friday.

Shelby sent the release Friday via the Tulsa branch of a national police union. She says she is praying for healing for Crutcher's family and the community.

The officer had been working in an administrative role at the police department since she returned to work days after her acquittal.

Crutcher's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court in June against Shelby and the city of Tulsa.

11:35 a.m.

The lawyer for a white Oklahoma police officer recently acquitted of fatally shooting an unarmed black man says her client has submitted her resignation from the police force.

A jury in May acquitted Tulsa police officer Betty Shelby of manslaughter in the killing of Terence Crutcher last year.

Attorney Shannon McMurray says Shelby has submitted a resignation letter to the department, effective Aug. 3.

Tulsa police spokeswoman officer Jeannie McKenzie did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Shelby had been working in an administrative role at the police department since she returned to work days after her acquittal. McMurray says her client is not cut out for a desk job.

Crutcher's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court in June against the city of Tulsa and Shelby.

