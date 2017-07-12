Police seized a Cookie Monster doll stuffed with more than half a pound of cocaine

This Cookie Monster wasn’t about cookies at all.
A Key West, Florida, man was arrested Wednesday morning in Marathon, Florida for allegedly transporting 314 grams of cocaine police say he hid inside a Cookie Monster doll.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy Orey Swilley was parked near mile marker 47 around midnight when he saw a black Dodge heading north with the license plate obscured, said Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Deputy Becky Herrin. The tint on the windows of the car was so dark the deputy could not see who was inside and pulled the car over at 73rd Street, she said.
Behind the wheel was Camus McNair, 39, and Herrin said Swilley could smell marijuana. A search of the vehicle turned up a backpack, inside of which was a blue Cookie Monster doll that Swilley thought was heavier than a typical stuffed animal, according to Herrin.
After finding a slit cut in the doll, Swilley found two packages containing 314 grams of cocaine, she said. McNair was handed two felony charges for cocaine trafficking and drug equipment possession. He was taken to the Marathon jail, where he was being held on $7,000 bond.
Deputies Seth Hopp and Matthew Cory assisted with the stop.
