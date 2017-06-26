Good Samaritans catch girl dangling from amusement park ride

A 14-year-old Delaware girl has a Good Samaritan to thank for breaking her fall from a gongola ride at a Six Flags amusement park in upstate New York over the weekend, perhaps saving her life.
Matthew Howard Sr., 47, of Schenectady, N.Y., was leaving the park with his 21-year-old daughter, Leeann Winchell, when he heard screaming and looked up to see the girl dangling from the Sky Ride 25 feet in the air, The Associated Press reports.
Her little brother was sitting in the gondola crying hysterically, saying he couldn’t hold on, the AP says.
Howard and his daughter ran over and stood beneath the girl as a crowd of onlookers and helpers gathered.
“I said: ‘It’s OK! It’s OK to let go, I’ll catch you, honey,’ ” Howard told AP.
One man climbed a nearby tree and cleared branches out of her path, according to news reports.
The girl lost her grip and dropped toward the ground, and Howard and the others broke her fall. A bystander captured the incident on video and posted it on Facebook Saturday evening:
Loren Lent, who posted the video on his Facebook page, told The Washington Post it was a “horrifying” scene and that the girl was dangling for at least a minute-and-a-half, maybe longer.
The girl was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to AP. Howard was treated for a minor back injury after the rescue, AP said.
An initial investigation, meanwhile, found that the Sky Ride was in proper working order and the state cleared the cable car for operation Sunday, The Daily Gazette in Schenectady reported. But it remained temporarily closed while the park conducted an internal review, spokeswoman Rebecca Wood told the news site.
The family ride is described on the Great Escape website as a roundtrip ski-lift style gondola ride providing a great view.
The theme park is part of Six Flags Entertainment Corp., based in Grand Prairie, which is not unfamiliar with ride mishaps.
Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington was the site of a tragic accident in 2013 in which a 52-year-old Dallas woman, Rosa Esparza, fell to her death from the Texas Giant roller coaster. Esparza’s family eventually settled with the theme park as well as the ride’s manufacturer.
