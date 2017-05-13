It's been called a 'nightmare house' on Zillow. Here's the real story behind it.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall Pause 0:49 Police look for suspects near St. Michael's Catholic School in Miami 0:46 At Brundage, competitors try to skim across pond on snowboards, ski bikes and, yes, a three-person ski 0:38 Tony Casillas says Taco Charlton is the heir apparent to Tony Tolbert, er, Charles Haley? 18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival 1:17 Cowboys QB Dak Prescott revelas his favorite places to hang out in Dallas 2:59 Cullen Davis on meeting with John Farr 0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, May 11 0:22 Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says this team has a chance to be better than last year's squad. 2:37 Cullen Davis recalls the mansion murders Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Artist Randall McKissick has become the center of a viral story after the home he inhabits went on the market with strange listing. “Upstairs apartment cannot be shown under any circumstances,” the listing read. “Buyer assumes responsibility for the month-to-month tenancy in the upstairs apartment. Occupant has never paid, and no security deposit is being held, but there is a lease in place. (Yes, it does not make sense, please don't bother asking.)” McKissick is a Columbia native. He attended Columbia High School, and has been friends with Michael Schumpert, Sr., the owner of the house at 709 Michaelmas Ave, since junior high school. Matt Walsh mwalsh@thestate.com